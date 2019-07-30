QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.61-2.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $461-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $469.77 million.QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

QTS traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $43.28. 631,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.47. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams acquired 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $331,712.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,250,467.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $237,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

