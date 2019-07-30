QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-2.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $461-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.92 million.QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 1,119,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,985. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

QTS has been the topic of several research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Jon D. Greaves sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $253,030.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 5,135 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $237,545.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

