QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Tops $0.0020

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $672,395.00 and approximately $59,563.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00280240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.01531247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00117332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021882 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000610 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.