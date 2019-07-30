QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Analysts expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post sales of $5.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.14 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $5.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $20.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $21.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.56 billion to $23.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

QCOM stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $603,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,156,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $736,806,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $534,896,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,071 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

