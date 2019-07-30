Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,849,900 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 3,271,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 43,905 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 927,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $549,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. 75,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

