Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $28,398.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 116.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Qwertycoin's total supply is 94,617,046,600 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin's official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

