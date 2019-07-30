Radian Group (RDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $363.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.44 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDN stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

