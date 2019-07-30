Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Radiant Logistics is executing a strategy to build a global transportation and supply chain management company through organic growth and the strategic acquisition of regional best-of-breed non- asset based transportation and logistics providers to offer its customers domestic and international freight forwarding and an expanding array of value added supply chain management services, including asset recovery and reverse logistics, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing. “

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Separately, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.42.

RLGT opened at $5.37 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million.

In related news, COO E Joseph Bento sold 9,779 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $63,856.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 326,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 508.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.