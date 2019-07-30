Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,614,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,615 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,055,000 after purchasing an additional 121,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 257,732 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,405,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.