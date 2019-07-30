Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Receives $134.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.13. 2,727,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $7,516,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 357,140 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,256 in the last three months. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.