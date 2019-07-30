Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), Morningstar.com reports. Rambus had a negative net margin of 25.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. 24,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,504. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $30,483.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $44,973.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,583 shares of company stock worth $318,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,319.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 31.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

