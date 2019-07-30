Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $375.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

