Raymond J. Land Sells 3,000 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,836.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANIK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.52. 507,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,874. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $758.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.28 and a quick ratio of 16.07.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

