RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ RICK opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.86.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

