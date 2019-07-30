RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 461.50 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 467.50 ($6.11), 7,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 4,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473.50 ($6.19).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 17.14 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th.

RDL Realisation Company Profile (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

