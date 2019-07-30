Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.16. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 345,750 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Real Goods Solar had a negative return on equity of 828.54% and a negative net margin of 239.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Real Goods Solar, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGSE)

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

