RealChain Price Tops $0.0006 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, RealChain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $265,921.00 and approximately $67,595.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.34 or 0.05955354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00049137 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001078 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,792,611 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

