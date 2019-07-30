Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK):

7/26/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $154.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/24/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $160.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $157.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. The company's growth in 2019 is likely to be driven by exposure in emerging markets, favorable e-commerce trend, cost-saving initiatives, pricing actions and solid demand for popular brands. Organic sales are predicted to grow roughly 4% and adjusted earnings to increase 4-7% year over year to $8.50-$8.70. This projection is above previously mentioned $8.45-$8.65. Going forward, the company intends on starting multi-year initiatives aimed at margin expansion. However, it predicts the Industrial segment's organic sales to decline due to weak automotive system sales and flat hydraulic tools business. Also, tariffs, foreign currency woes and commodity inflation are predicted to adversely impact this year's result by $340 million.”

SWK stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.04. 5,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.13. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $155.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 6,179 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total value of $937,107.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 89,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $164,721,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

