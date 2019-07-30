Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2019 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/26/2019 – e.l.f. Beauty was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

7/10/2019 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

7/5/2019 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/2/2019 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/4/2019 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

ELF traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.45 million, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Get elf Beauty Inc alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.91 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $32,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $62,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,096,486 shares of company stock worth $33,640,073 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,505,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after buying an additional 79,905 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for elf Beauty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for elf Beauty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.