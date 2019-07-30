Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON: DOM) recently:

7/30/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/29/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/22/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/11/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/2/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/21/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

6/12/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Shares of LON DOM traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 256.50 ($3.35). The company had a trading volume of 941,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 261.99. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 354.40 ($4.63). The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.15.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £24,400 ($31,882.92).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

