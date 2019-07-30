Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

7/26/2019 – Lundin Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

7/26/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

7/25/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$8.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.25 to C$8.00.

7/23/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

7/22/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

7/10/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$9.75 to C$9.00.

7/9/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2019 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.75 to C$8.00.

LUN stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.54. The company had a trading volume of 470,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.94. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.96.

Get Lundin Mining Co alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.88%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.