Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Business First Bancshares (BFST)

7/23/2019 – Business First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2019 – Business First Bancshares had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

7/10/2019 – Business First Bancshares is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Business First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Business First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/7/2019 – Business First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

BFST traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 3,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 525,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

