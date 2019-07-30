Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million.

Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. FIG Partners assumed coverage on Red River Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Red River Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 9,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $409,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

