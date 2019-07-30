Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Issues Earnings Results

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million.

Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.08.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 9,680 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $409,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRBI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.