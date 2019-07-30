Regal Wealth Group Inc. Invests $38,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 410,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,481,768. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

