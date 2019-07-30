Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 521 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,737. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $130.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

