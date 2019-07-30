Regalcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 34.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $57,072.00 and $11.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Regalcoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

