Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.05. Regency Mines shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 80,310 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $758,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

About Regency Mines (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.