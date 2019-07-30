Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,428 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $24,293,270.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,211.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,260 shares of company stock valued at $89,443,361. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.88. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

