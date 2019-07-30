Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.77. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $2,295,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $246,875.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,255 shares in the company, valued at $761,853.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,091,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,704,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after buying an additional 54,486 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,911,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,211,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.