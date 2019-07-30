Relx PLC (REL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.60 on September 2nd

Relx PLC (LON:REL) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 1,992 ($26.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,984.50 ($25.93). The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,932.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REL shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,860.25 ($24.31).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

