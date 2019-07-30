Remme (REM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Remme has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $257,064.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kuna, Gate.io and DEx.top. During the last week, Remme has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.82 or 0.05952937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kuna, IDEX, DEx.top, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

