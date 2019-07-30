REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.21

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $14.85. REMY COINTREAU/ADR shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 2,704 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.34.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

