Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT) Shares Down 4.4%

Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.77 ($0.54) and last traded at A$0.77 ($0.54), approximately 7,755 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.80 ($0.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company has a market cap of $67.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

About Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT)

Renergen Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the alternative and renewable energy businesses in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The company explores for, develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas and liquefied helium for use in the industrial user, liquid fuel substitution, helium, and power generation markets.

