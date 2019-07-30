REPO (REPO) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and $23,019.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 96.4% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001298 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00279555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.01561277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00117793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000634 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io.

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

