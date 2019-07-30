Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.62

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.62 and last traded at $90.58, with a volume of 2515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.64.

The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.23.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $851,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,162.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,773,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,097 shares of company stock worth $8,522,020. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 266,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 80,589 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 420,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

