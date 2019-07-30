Request (REQ) Achieves Market Cap of $9.61 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $101,141.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, CoinPlace, DDEX and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.87 or 0.05992789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049117 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001083 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,984,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,893,158 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Gate.io, IDEX, COSS, WazirX, DDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Binance, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Mercatox, Huobi Global, GOPAX, CoinPlace, Coineal, Ethfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

