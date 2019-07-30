Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.81. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 13,803,341 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.41.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

In other news, insider John Welborn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,750.00 ($18,262.41).

Resolute Mining Company Profile (ASX:RSG)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.