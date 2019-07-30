Resource Planning Group Buys 17,028 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 276,999 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,726,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,111,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,137,000.

VWO opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

