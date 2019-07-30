Resource Planning Group Has $367,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Resource Planning Group decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,326,000 after buying an additional 310,609 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walmart by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,499,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,774,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

NYSE:WMT opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71. The company has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

