Resource Planning Group Takes Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resource Planning Group owned 0.84% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROUS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 255,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 152,727 shares during the period.

Shares of ROUS stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

