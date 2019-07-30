Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $696-699 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.30 million.Restoration Hardware also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.08-9.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware to $150.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.53.

Restoration Hardware stock traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $162.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 979.13%. The firm had revenue of $598.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

