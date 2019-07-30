Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. Retail Properties of America also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.04-1.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPAI. ValuEngine raised YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

RPAI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

