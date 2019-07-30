Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,469 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Mattel worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,858,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 70,044 shares in the last quarter.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of MAT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 246,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,063. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79. Mattel Inc has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

