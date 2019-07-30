Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AES were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AES. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on CannTrust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.02.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,582,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $41,570,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 86,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,268. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

