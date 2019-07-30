Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $42,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,529,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,501,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,905,000 after acquiring an additional 520,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 25.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $3,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,562 shares in the company, valued at $49,165,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $63,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,559.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,183 shares of company stock worth $10,260,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAXN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.45.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.02. 17,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

