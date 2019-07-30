Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 13,290 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. 9,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,416. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $627.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WERN. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.