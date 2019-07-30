Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 369 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Black Hills worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 310,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $503,870.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,552.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 182,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,969 shares of company stock worth $2,272,970. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. 4,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $82.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

