Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Tech Data worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 84.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 602.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tech Data by 31.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tech Data by 8.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $111.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

In other Tech Data news, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $201,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,020.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $819,858 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

