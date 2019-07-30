Reviewing Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) & COMARCO (NYSE:CMRO)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and COMARCO (OTCMKTS:CMRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

85.4% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of COMARCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Motorola Solutions and COMARCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 1 4 8 0 2.54 COMARCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $147.59, suggesting a potential downside of 12.55%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than COMARCO.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorola Solutions and COMARCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $7.34 billion 3.79 $966.00 million $6.83 24.71 COMARCO N/A N/A $840,000.00 N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than COMARCO.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and COMARCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 13.29% -91.61% 12.92% COMARCO N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Motorola Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. COMARCO does not pay a dividend. Motorola Solutions pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMARCO has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats COMARCO on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About COMARCO

Comarco, Inc. focuses on the monetization of its patent portfolio. The company intends to expand, protect, and monetize its patent portfolio through potential sale or licensing. Comarco, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.